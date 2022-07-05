Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Grupo Carso stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.64. Grupo Carso has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Carso stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

