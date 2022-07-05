Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.44

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 35592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Banorte had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5109 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.