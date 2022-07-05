GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,900 ($23.01) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.68) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.34).

Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 21.60 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,781 ($21.57). 10,001,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,776. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,748.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,671.99. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,248.69).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

