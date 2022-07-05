H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen Buys 1,000 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. 503,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.61. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

