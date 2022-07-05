H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.00

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

