Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $490,404. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,216,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.