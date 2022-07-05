Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

HAE opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock worth $490,404 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,216,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

