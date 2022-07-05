Handshake Price Up 0.1% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $36.62 million and $62,265.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,278.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.71 or 0.05674519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00255292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00612125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00075652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00527974 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 505,061,426 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

