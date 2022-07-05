Harbor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,131 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 694,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,389,112. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

