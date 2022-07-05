Harbor Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,985. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

