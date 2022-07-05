Harbor Group Inc. Sells 4,202 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

