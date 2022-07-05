Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 55,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 93,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.