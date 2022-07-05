Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $595.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.30 and a 200-day moving average of $640.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,052. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

