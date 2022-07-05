Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

