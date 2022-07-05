Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 2.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Mosaic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

