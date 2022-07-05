Harvey Capital Management Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.