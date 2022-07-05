Harvey Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 192,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Euronav at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Euronav by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.13. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

