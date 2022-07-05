Head to Head Comparison: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -136.20% -76.82% Kodiak Sciences N/A -45.15% -33.66%

76.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 4 2 0 2.14

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 775.00%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 484.95%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Kodiak Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 10.69 -$88.70 million ($3.46) -0.30 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.00) -1.29

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

