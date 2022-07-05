HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €44.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($46.25) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

ETR HEI opened at €46.40 ($48.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €44.42 ($46.27) and a one year high of €76.98 ($80.19). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

