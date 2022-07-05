HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Buys £89,835 in Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) insider Jim Strang bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($108,785.42).

LON HGT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 321 ($3.89). The stock had a trading volume of 421,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 406.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 233.94. HgCapital Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 315 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a current ratio of 166.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

