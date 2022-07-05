HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Buys £89,835 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating) insider Jim Strang bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($108,785.42).

LON HGT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 321 ($3.89). The stock had a trading volume of 421,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 406.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 233.94. HgCapital Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 315 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a current ratio of 166.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.