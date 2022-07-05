Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HIL stock remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,914. Hill International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hill International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

