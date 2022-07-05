Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.02

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 16884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

About Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

