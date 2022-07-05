Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Up 26.4% in June

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 34,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 768,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,006,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

