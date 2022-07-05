iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Stake Decreased by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC lessened its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,417. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

