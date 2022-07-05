Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ICNAF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 27,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,432. Icanic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

