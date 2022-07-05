Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 364,941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,293. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -0.46.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Immunocore (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.