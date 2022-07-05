Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 600,810 shares.The stock last traded at $45.65 and had previously closed at $47.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after purchasing an additional 995,775 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $44,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 698,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

