Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00137551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00872236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00086603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015797 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

