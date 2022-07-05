Indexed Finance (NDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,097.00

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $364,528.49 and $27,097.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00144705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.01034242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00093633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016606 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

