Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($40.63) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.04) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($13.99) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.52).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.