Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Holdings Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 8,605.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,543 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 3.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned 11.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $32,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

