Insider Buying: Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth(Liz) Coutts bought 50,000 shares of Oceania Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,500.00 ($32,534.25).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.
Oceania Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
