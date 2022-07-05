Insider Buying: Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth(Liz) Coutts bought 50,000 shares of Oceania Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,500.00 ($32,534.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.

Oceania Healthcare Company Profile

Oceania Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates various retirement village and aged care centers in New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, and dementia; independent living and rental properties for retirement villages; and provides support services, which includes administration, marketing, and operations.

