Insider Buying: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Buys 84,808 Shares of Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Frederick Hallsworth bought 84,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $20,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,694. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
