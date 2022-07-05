Insider Buying: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Buys 84,808 Shares of Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Frederick Hallsworth bought 84,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $20,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,694. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

