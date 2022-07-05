Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Henry bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Michael Henry purchased 1,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $7,150.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 244,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

