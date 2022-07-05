Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,428,571 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,038,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,864.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VRCA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,751. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.