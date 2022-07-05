Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $180,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,998.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.42. 2,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.05. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

