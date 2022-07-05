Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00.

Shares of REGN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $596.56. The stock had a trading volume of 585,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,179. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

