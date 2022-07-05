Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vertex stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.
About Vertex (Get Rating)
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex (VERX)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.