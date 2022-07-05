Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vertex stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

