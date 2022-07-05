Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 934,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.0% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 53.9% during the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 247,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

