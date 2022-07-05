Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.80

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.80 and last traded at C$181.81, with a volume of 149347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$182.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$210.64.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.8000007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

