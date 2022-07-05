Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 274,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 9,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,776. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

In other news, CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares in the company, valued at $421,293.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

