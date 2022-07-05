Intergy Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average of $226.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

