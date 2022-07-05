International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $4.96 on Tuesday, reaching $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,217. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

