International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.31

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 49499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

