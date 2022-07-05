Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.35

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 24073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.