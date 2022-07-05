Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,033,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuit by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Intuit by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.77. 5,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.