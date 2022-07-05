Inverse Finance Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $565,920.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for $82.55 or 0.00414597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00214550 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001038 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

