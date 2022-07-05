Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 7,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,750. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.