Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 283.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,178,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $870,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. 568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.