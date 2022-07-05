Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 27.3% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $277.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

